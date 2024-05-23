Humble sundae gets haute makeover at Lee Buk Bang

Sundae, a steamed Korean blood sausage stuffed with meat, rice and vegetables, is one of the most popular street foods in Korea. But, this humble dish is elevated to haute cuisine at a sundae omakase restaurant in Mapo-gu, Seoul.

At the hands of chef Choi Ji-hyung, the owner of a fine dining restaurant Lee Buk Bang, renamed to what is now in 2021, different kinds of sundae are served over a seven- to nine-course meal. As the name suggests, Lee Buk Bang offers food from "leebuk," North Korea in Korean. Recipes were handed down from his grandmother, a North Korean refugee.

Lee Buk Bang earned a Michelin Plate distinction in 2019, which is given to restaurants deemed of high quality but not yet worthy of a star, and has maintained the accolade ever since.

As you step inside, the ambiance of the wooden interior restaurant reminds diners of the comfort and nostalgia of a grandma’s kitchen. At the large, aged wooden slab counter, up to a dozen people can sit facing the open kitchen.