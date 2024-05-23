[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : May 24, 2024 - 09:00
“Following”
(South Korea)
Opened May 15
Mystery Thriller
Directed by Kim Se-hwi
Real estate agent Gu Jeong-tae (Byun Yo-han) has a strange, if not perverse, habit of peeping into other people’s lives. Whether it is a neighbor or a client at his office, he thinks nothing is wrong with his secretive life as a voyeur.
“IF”
(US)
Opened May 15
Family/Comedy
Directed by John Krasinski
A girl discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends. With her new superpower, she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten “IFs” with their kids.
“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”
(US)
Opened May 15
Action/Sci-fi
Directed by Wes Ball
A young ape goes on a journey many years after the reign of Caesar, following the War for the Planet of the Apes. Now this journey, which questions everything he’s been taught about the past, can determine the future for apes and humans alike.
“The Roundup: Punishment”
(South Korea)
Opened April 24
Crime/Action
Directed by Heo Myung-haeng
Detective Ma Seok-do (Ma Dong-seok) uncovers a connection between a drug trafficking app’s developer and an illegal casino cartel, which is all under the control of an alliance of Former special forces agent Chang-gi (Kim Moo-yul) and genius IT CEO Dong-chul (Lee Dong-hwi).
