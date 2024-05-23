Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [H.eco Forum] H.eco Forum calls for transition to clean, carbon-free energy

    [H.eco Forum] H.eco Forum calls for transition to clean, carbon-free energy
  2. 2

    [Exclusive] LACMA admits it needs further research on donated Korean paintings

    [Exclusive] LACMA admits it needs further research on donated Korean paintings
  3. 3

    ‘Gimflation’ in S. Korea as dried seaweed prices grow on rising global demand

    ‘Gimflation’ in S. Korea as dried seaweed prices grow on rising global demand
  4. 4

    Yoon to resume diplomatic activity via 3-way summit with Japan, China

    Yoon to resume diplomatic activity via 3-way summit with Japan, China
  5. 5

    [Herald Interview] Korean adoptees embark on journeys to find roots

    [Herald Interview] Korean adoptees embark on journeys to find roots
  1. 6

    [Bridge to Africa] Africa-Korea partnership: Why it matters for future

    [Bridge to Africa] Africa-Korea partnership: Why it matters for future
  2. 7

    S. Korea's gender pay gap worst in OECD

    S. Korea's gender pay gap worst in OECD
  3. 8

    South Korea unveils W26tr support program for chip industry

    South Korea unveils W26tr support program for chip industry
  4. 9

    Revote on Marine probe bill to be held next week

    Revote on Marine probe bill to be held next week
  5. 10

    Illit’s agency sues Ador CEO Min Hee-jin for defamation

    Illit’s agency sues Ador CEO Min Hee-jin for defamation
지나쌤

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : May 24, 2024 - 09:00

    • Link copied

“Following”

(South Korea)

Opened May 15

Mystery Thriller

Directed by Kim Se-hwi

Real estate agent Gu Jeong-tae (Byun Yo-han) has a strange, if not perverse, habit of peeping into other people’s lives. Whether it is a neighbor or a client at his office, he thinks nothing is wrong with his secretive life as a voyeur.

“IF”

(US)

Opened May 15

Family/Comedy

Directed by John Krasinski

A girl discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends. With her new superpower, she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten “IFs” with their kids.

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

(US)

Opened May 15

Action/Sci-fi

Directed by Wes Ball

A young ape goes on a journey many years after the reign of Caesar, following the War for the Planet of the Apes. Now this journey, which questions everything he’s been taught about the past, can determine the future for apes and humans alike.

“The Roundup: Punishment”

(South Korea)

Opened April 24

Crime/Action

Directed by Heo Myung-haeng

Detective Ma Seok-do (Ma Dong-seok) uncovers a connection between a drug trafficking app’s developer and an illegal casino cartel, which is all under the control of an alliance of Former special forces agent Chang-gi (Kim Moo-yul) and genius IT CEO Dong-chul (Lee Dong-hwi).

More from Headlines