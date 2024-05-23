[Graphic News] Before Raisi, other leaders killed in aviation disasters

Most Popular
[Graphic News] Before Raisi, other leaders killed in aviation disastersBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : May 24, 2024 - 08:00
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, whose death in a helicopter crash was announced Monday, is the latest major political leader to die in an aviation accident. Here are some of the most well-known incidents.
