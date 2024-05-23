Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [H.eco Forum] H.eco Forum calls for transition to clean, carbon-free energy

    [H.eco Forum] H.eco Forum calls for transition to clean, carbon-free energy
  2. 2

    [Exclusive] LACMA admits it needs further research on donated Korean paintings

    [Exclusive] LACMA admits it needs further research on donated Korean paintings
  3. 3

    ‘Gimflation’ in S. Korea as dried seaweed prices grow on rising global demand

    ‘Gimflation’ in S. Korea as dried seaweed prices grow on rising global demand
  4. 4

    Yoon to resume diplomatic activity via 3-way summit with Japan, China

    Yoon to resume diplomatic activity via 3-way summit with Japan, China
  5. 5

    [Herald Interview] Korean adoptees embark on journeys to find roots

    [Herald Interview] Korean adoptees embark on journeys to find roots
  1. 6

    [Bridge to Africa] Africa-Korea partnership: Why it matters for future

    [Bridge to Africa] Africa-Korea partnership: Why it matters for future
  2. 7

    S. Korea's gender pay gap worst in OECD

    S. Korea's gender pay gap worst in OECD
  3. 8

    South Korea unveils W26tr support program for chip industry

    South Korea unveils W26tr support program for chip industry
  4. 9

    Revote on Marine probe bill to be held next week

    Revote on Marine probe bill to be held next week
  5. 10

    Illit’s agency sues Ador CEO Min Hee-jin for defamation

    Illit’s agency sues Ador CEO Min Hee-jin for defamation
피터빈트

[Graphic News] Before Raisi, other leaders killed in aviation disasters

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : May 24, 2024 - 08:00

    • Link copied

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, whose death in a helicopter crash was announced Monday, is the latest major political leader to die in an aviation accident. Here are some of the most well-known incidents.

More from Headlines