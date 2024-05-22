SM Entertainment contributes to urban biodiversity

SM Entertainment signed a memorandum of understanding with the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Tuesday to enhance its contribution to conserving urban biodiversity by expanding Kwangya Forest.

Kwangya Forest was established on 400 square meters of land in Seoul Forest located at Seongdong-gu, Seoul in May 2023.

This partnership involves SM’s financial support in expanding Kwangya Forest and its maintenance for the next five years, and the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s provision of a site to expand the forest and support with administrative work for project implementation.

SM Entertainment donated 89 million won ($65,254) over the past two years to establish Kwangya Forest.

Currently, Kwangya Forest is home to more than 50 kinds of trees and more than 1,400 kinds of herbaceous flowers.

Kwangya Forest will be expanded to 815 square meters to conserve 14 additional types of natural growing shrubs including trilobed-leaf alangium and magnolia, and more than 2,900 species of herbaceous flowers.

SM Entertainment will also establish wood benches and eco-friendly lighting in the forest to make it a comfortable rest area for visitors.

“SM prioritizes sustainable environment and society and actively practices corporate social responsibility. We hope Kwangya Forest can become a shelter in which people can come to take a break comfortably,” said Jang Cheol-hyuk, Co-CEO of SM.

“We welcome SM Entertainment’s effort to expand Kwangya Forest. We hope that many more corporations join in conserving urban biodiversity,” said Kim In-sook, who leads the management center for the eastern park at the Seoul city government.