SM Entertainment contributes to urban biodiversity

Most Popular
-
1
Seoul rolls out W250b package in bid to lure foreign talent
-
2
Yoon vetoes bill for special probe into young Marine's death
-
3
SNU alums nabbed for digital sex crimes
-
4
Korea's increasing US investment mutually beneficial: report
-
5
AI Seoul Summit adopts declaration on safe, innovative, inclusive AI
-
6
South Korea bans viral North Korea propaganda video praising Kim
-
7
Samsung replaces semiconductor chief amid heightened AI race
-
8
Minister warns against trusting NK stated intentions, says Moon misguided
-
9
AI Seoul Summit to discuss ways to make AI equitable in Global South
-
10
Hermes celebrates craftsmanship
SM Entertainment contributes to urban biodiversityBy Hong Yoo
Published : May 22, 2024 - 12:13
SM Entertainment signed a memorandum of understanding with the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Tuesday to enhance its contribution to conserving urban biodiversity by expanding Kwangya Forest.
Kwangya Forest was established on 400 square meters of land in Seoul Forest located at Seongdong-gu, Seoul in May 2023.
This partnership involves SM’s financial support in expanding Kwangya Forest and its maintenance for the next five years, and the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s provision of a site to expand the forest and support with administrative work for project implementation.
SM Entertainment donated 89 million won ($65,254) over the past two years to establish Kwangya Forest.
Currently, Kwangya Forest is home to more than 50 kinds of trees and more than 1,400 kinds of herbaceous flowers.
Kwangya Forest will be expanded to 815 square meters to conserve 14 additional types of natural growing shrubs including trilobed-leaf alangium and magnolia, and more than 2,900 species of herbaceous flowers.
SM Entertainment will also establish wood benches and eco-friendly lighting in the forest to make it a comfortable rest area for visitors.
“SM prioritizes sustainable environment and society and actively practices corporate social responsibility. We hope Kwangya Forest can become a shelter in which people can come to take a break comfortably,” said Jang Cheol-hyuk, Co-CEO of SM.
“We welcome SM Entertainment’s effort to expand Kwangya Forest. We hope that many more corporations join in conserving urban biodiversity,” said Kim In-sook, who leads the management center for the eastern park at the Seoul city government.
More from Headlines
-
Russia likely giving military technology aid to NK: US official
-
[Exclusive] LACMA admits it needs further research on donated Korean paintings
-
Trump hinting at US troop removal in South Korea ‘election-time talk’