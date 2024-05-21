(587) 서울시 "외국인에 5년간 2506억원 투자"

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon speaks during a press briefing on Monday on the city government's plan to attract foreign talent and companies to Seoul. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

진행자: 홍유, Elise Youn

Seoul rolls out W250b package in bid to lure foreign talent

기사요약: 서울시는 5년간 2천506억원을 투입해 외국인 인재와 기업을 유치하고 이들의 안정적인 정착을 돕는 외국인주민 정책 마스터플랜을 발표했다.

[1] The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Monday its plans to invest 250.6 billion won ($184.8 million) over five years to attract foreign talent and businesses and to help them adjust to the city.

*adjust: 적응하다 (=adapt)

[2] The plan, announced in a press briefing, comes amid an increase in the overall number of foreign nationals residing in the city. According to the city government, there are around 440,000 residents of foreign nationality, accounting for 4.7 percent of the city’s total population.

*account for: (부분·비율을) 차지하다

[3] The city’s project is focused on attracting around 1,000 foreign nationals with master’s or doctoral degrees in science and engineering, in cooperation with top universities in Seoul, Oh Se-hoon, the city's mayor said. Ten universities with majors in high-tech fields will be selected to receive financial support of up to 1.5 billion won annually for three years by 2025, he added.

*in cooperation with: …와 협력[협동]하여

*annually: 일년에 한 번

[4] “The key behind Seoul’s plan is to attract foreign talent and to create an inclusive, multicultural society to boost the city’s global competitiveness,” said Oh, during Monday’s press briefing.

*inclusive: 폭넓은, 포괄적인 (↔exclusive)

*competitiveness: 경쟁력, 경쟁적인 것

