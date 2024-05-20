[Graphic News] Surge in sales of ultra-high-priced imported cars

Sales of ultra-high-priced imported cars over 150 million won ($110,750) have steadily increased this year, in contrast to imported cars priced between 50 million won and 70 million won, whose sales decreased in April compared to the previous month.

According to the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association, the number of newly registered imported cars priced over 150 million won increased from 1,171 units in January to 1,497 units in February, to 1,918 units in March, and to 2,292 units in April.

As a result, the proportion of these ultra-high-priced cars in the monthly sales of imported cars expanded from 8.95 percent in January to 10.63 percent in April.

The number of newly registered imported cars priced between 100 million won and 150 million won increased from 2,872 units in January to 3,025 units in February and 3,213 units in March but decreased to 2,815 units in April.