[What to Stream] Get VIP seats to superstars' concerts

Tired of the endless struggle with pricey tickets, cramped schedules, and the headache of snagging coveted concert seats? Now you can groove to concerts by some of the world's favorite artists right from your living room. Here are three shows to tune into this weekend "Fujii Kaze Love All Serve All Stadium Live" on Netflix

A scene from "Fujii Kaze Love All Serve All Stadium Live," starring Fujii Kaze (Netflix) A scene from "Fujii Kaze Love All Serve All Stadium Live," starring Fujii Kaze (Netflix)

Fuji Kaze, one of the hottest Japanese singer-songwriters at the moment, skyrocketed to international fame from his beginnings as a piano-playing YouTuber. Streamers can experience his live show at Japan's Panasonic Stadium Suita -- one of the country's largest venues -- which drew over 70,000 fans across two days. Watch the audience dancing in sync to some of Kaze's classic hits such as "Matsuri," and enjoy the singer-songwriter's superb piano performance via this 97-minute spectacle. "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)" on Disney+

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)" (Disney+) "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)" (Disney+)

Save some thousands of dollars and get VIP seats to the concert everyone has heard about -- "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)." The show takes viewers on a journey through Swift's 18-year career with visually stunning performances of her hit classics like "Cruel Summer," "Blank Space," and "Shake It Off," made all the more emotional by the heartfelt speeches the global superstar delivers to her fans. Amassing 4.6 million views within its first three days on Disney+, the concert film positioned itself as one of the platform's most popular music films ever. Shot during the Los Angeles shows of the Eras tour held last August, the film includes five bonus songs not available in the theatrical or digital versions: “Cardigan,” “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” “Maroon,” “You Are in Love,” and “I Can See You.” "One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga" on Tving

Tony Bennett (left) and Lady Gaga on "One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga"(Paramount+) Tony Bennett (left) and Lady Gaga on "One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga"(Paramount+)