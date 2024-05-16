[What to Stream] Get VIP seats to superstars' concerts

Most Popular
[What to Stream] Get VIP seats to superstars' concertsBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : May 18, 2024 - 16:01
Tired of the endless struggle with pricey tickets, cramped schedules, and the headache of snagging coveted concert seats?
Now you can groove to concerts by some of the world's favorite artists right from your living room. Here are three shows to tune into this weekend
"Fujii Kaze Love All Serve All Stadium Live" on Netflix
Fuji Kaze, one of the hottest Japanese singer-songwriters at the moment, skyrocketed to international fame from his beginnings as a piano-playing YouTuber. Streamers can experience his live show at Japan's Panasonic Stadium Suita -- one of the country's largest venues -- which drew over 70,000 fans across two days.
Watch the audience dancing in sync to some of Kaze's classic hits such as "Matsuri," and enjoy the singer-songwriter's superb piano performance via this 97-minute spectacle.
"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)" on Disney+
Save some thousands of dollars and get VIP seats to the concert everyone has heard about -- "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)."
The show takes viewers on a journey through Swift's 18-year career with visually stunning performances of her hit classics like "Cruel Summer," "Blank Space," and "Shake It Off," made all the more emotional by the heartfelt speeches the global superstar delivers to her fans.
Amassing 4.6 million views within its first three days on Disney+, the concert film positioned itself as one of the platform's most popular music films ever. Shot during the Los Angeles shows of the Eras tour held last August, the film includes five bonus songs not available in the theatrical or digital versions: “Cardigan,” “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” “Maroon,” “You Are in Love,” and “I Can See You.”
"One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga" on Tving
Two iconic American artists, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, team up for a legendary collaboration in this concert film -- which underscores the timeless appeal of Bennett's music and showcases Lady Gaga's versatility as an artist.
The concert is not just a musical experience that tracks the career of Bennett's jazz hits, but also an emotional journey, as it marks the final public performance by the singer, who retired from performing after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
A poignant tribute to Bennett's illustrious career, the film underscores the enduring power of music and artistry and offers viewers an experience they won't soon forget.
