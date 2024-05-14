Kia rolls out new EV6 with longer range but no price hike

Kia has officially launched an upgraded version of the EV6 in the Korean market, with sales starting Tuesday and deliveries expected by June.

"The new EV6 will launch internationally within this year," a Hyundai Motor Group official told the Korea Herald.

This latest update, the first in about three years since August 2021, increases the maximum driving range to 494 km per charge, according to the Korean Ministry of Environment certification. This represents a 19 km improvement over the previous model, for the long-range two-wheel-drive models equipped with 19-inch tires.

Kia has decided to maintain the original pricing for all trims of the EV6 to sustain its competitiveness in the market. It introduces a more dynamic design and incorporates several high-demand features aimed at improving aesthetics and functionality.