YG to release first Blackpink digital collectibles

YG to release first Blackpink digital collectiblesBy Hong Yoo
Published : May 14, 2024 - 14:42
YG Entertainment will release digital collectibles using its girl group Blackpink's intellectual property.
Blackpink’s first-ever digital collectibles will be released through VeVe, a New Zealand-based company specializing in licensed digital collectibles, from May 22-26, says the agency.
A digital collectible is a unique or limited-edition copy of a virtual item.
Blackpink’s digital collectibles are inspired by “Pink Venom,” the group’s hip-hop single released in August 2022.
The exclusive limited edition Pink Venom collection features 3D figures of all the members, a concert stage and Blackpink light sticks.
Fans who collect all four member’s 3D figures will be eligible to craft one free ‘Pink Venom’ collectible card featuring a member’s signature, making them eligible to participate in a purchase event for an exclusive digital collectible.
YG Entertainment has been continuously expanding Blackpink IP.
In May 2023, the agency launched a mobile game called “Blackpink The Game” with TakeOne, a game development and service company.
Blackpink participated in the project by helping to create content for the game, such as songs and a music video.
