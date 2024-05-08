Disney+'s 'Uncle Samsik' explores how S. Korea was shaped: producer

Led by veteran actor Song Kang-ho, who has starred in numerous hit flicks, such as "Parasite" (2019) and "Cobweb" (2023), Disney+ original "Uncle Samsik" will aim to explore how Korea came to be what it is by exploring the fictional stories of those that lived through the 1950s and 1960s.

Set in 1960s South Korea, the 16-part period drama series narrates the story of Kim San, (played by Byun Yo-han) a young government official with ambitions to put his self-devised National Reconstruction Proposal into action. The story follows Kim as he is approached by Park Doo-chill (played by Song Kang-ho), a specialist in political brokerage nicknamed "Uncle Samsik," who aims to help Kim achieve his plan.

According to the director of "Uncle Samsik" Shin Yeon-shik, who previously scripted black comedy “Cobweb" and historical drama "Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet" (2016), "Uncle Samsik" was produced out of his personal curiosity about how South Korea came to be what it is.

"Despite having lived in South Korea for over 40 years, I still struggle to adapt, and feel a sense of unfamiliarity towards the country," said Shin, during a press conference held in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Wednesday.

"I've long wondered about the nature of the society I live in, and the individuals who comprise it. I was eager to investigate the underlying factors that shaped the current state of South Korea, and the people living in it," he said.

According to Shin, he chose the 1950s and 1960s as the backdrop for the series as he thought they were pivotal times in Korean history that significantly shaped the country -- with the country striving to rebuild itself in the aftermath of the Korean War.

"A new world was coming, and during this era, people were realizing their own identities via the process of accepting the new world -- which, I think, ultimately served as turning points in shaping society," said Shin.