[Graphic News] Diesel vehicles rapidly lose luster

Most Popular
-
1
40 flights canceled on Jeju Island due to bad weather
-
2
Pandemic left Korea more depressed than before: report
-
3
Korean labor force to shrink by 10 million by 2044: report
-
4
[AtoZ Korean Mind] Does your job define who you are? Should it?
-
5
N. Korea slams US, other countries for seeking alternative to UN sanctions monitoring panel
-
6
Gov't appears to shelve punitive measures against mass walkout by doctors
-
7
Allegations surrounding BTS resurface, enraged fans demand apology
-
8
Students with history of violence will be barred from becoming teachers
-
9
Govt. asks hospitals to mitigate impact of medical professors' absence
-
10
Samsung mocks Apple over iPhone alarm glitch
[Graphic News] Diesel vehicles rapidly lose lusterBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : May 7, 2024 - 08:00
In the first quarter of this year, the proportion of domestically registered diesel cars fell below 10 percent for the first time. As more consumers in South Korea avoid diesel cars due to decarbonization regulations and the need to import urea for them mainly from China, the decline in sales is expected to accelerate this year.
According to data from the Carisyou data research institute, a total of 39,939 diesel vehicles were registered in the domestic market during the first quarter of this year, marking a 55.7 percent decrease from the same period last year, at 88,154.
This figure accounted for 9.7 percent of the total number of vehicle registrations
The share of diesel vehicles in the total number of registrations has been declining steadily, from 47.9 percent in 2016 to 17.6 percent in 2023.
More from Headlines
-
Korean labor force to shrink by 10 million by 2044: report
-
DP to propose cash handouts as 1st bill of new National Assembly
-
Medical feud leaves hospitals in financial crisis