Special footage of 'The Acolyte' featuring Lee Jung-jae unveiled ahead of series' release in June

Special footage of 'The Acolyte' featuring Lee Jung-jae unveiled ahead of series' release in JuneBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : May 6, 2024 - 13:52
Special footage mainly starring actor Lee Jung-jae from the new "Star Wars" series "The Acolyte" was unveiled in celebration of Star Wars Day, which takes place every May 4 as a play on the famous phrase "May the Force be with you."
In the special footage released on YouTube, Lee -- dressed in traditional Jedi Master apparel with a hairstyle reminiscent of the venerable Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn -- delivers a thrilling action performance and discusses behind-the-scenes moments.
"I still can't believe the fact that I'm in 'Star Wars'. I can still remember, as a kid, being in awe seeing 'Star Wars' for the first time on the big screen," Lee says in the video.
The new original series titled "The Acolyte" is an eight-part live-action series slated to be released on Disney+ on June 5. Set 100 years before the events of "Star Wars: Episode I -- The Phantom Menace," the series explores events that unfold as a string of murders of Jedi occur during the High Republic era.
The series is helmed by Emmy-nominated creator Leslye Headland and features Lee -- who is known for his roles in a slew of hit titles such as "Squid Game," "The Face Reader" and "Hunt" -- as one of the main leads Master Sol, a well-respected Jedi Master who investigates the murders.
"Sol has a great sense of responsibility," Lee explains in the video.
"As a Jedi master, he is a highly skilled fighter, but he is also someone who is willing to risk everything to protect peace," he adds.
"In Korea, I've had quite a lot of experience in sword fighting action sequences. But I soon realized the skill of working with a lightsaber is a unique challenge."
"I was writing the character of Sol when 'Squid Game' came out. (Upon seeing Lee,) I said that's Sol," Headland, creator of "The Acolyte," says in the special footage.
"(Lee) just ran the gamut of every single emotion," Headland adds.
"(Lee) knows how to switch from being formidable and then switch to being heartbreaking. I don't know many actors that can do that."
In celebration of Star Wars Day, Disney Korea held various fan events in Busan's Haeundae-gu for two days on Saturday and Sunday. The events included a Star Wars-themed drone show, fan parade, sand art exhibitions and orchestra performances from the Star Wars soundtrack.
Lee also participated in the events to discuss the upcoming series during a special talk event. Within the session, special video featuring Master Sol was screened, followed by a discussion on Lee's thoughts on appearing in the franchise, according to Disney Korea.
