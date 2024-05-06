Special footage of 'The Acolyte' featuring Lee Jung-jae unveiled ahead of series' release in June

Special footage mainly starring actor Lee Jung-jae from the new "Star Wars" series "The Acolyte" was unveiled in celebration of Star Wars Day, which takes place every May 4 as a play on the famous phrase "May the Force be with you."

In the special footage released on YouTube, Lee -- dressed in traditional Jedi Master apparel with a hairstyle reminiscent of the venerable Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn -- delivers a thrilling action performance and discusses behind-the-scenes moments.

"I still can't believe the fact that I'm in 'Star Wars'. I can still remember, as a kid, being in awe seeing 'Star Wars' for the first time on the big screen," Lee says in the video.

The new original series titled "The Acolyte" is an eight-part live-action series slated to be released on Disney+ on June 5. Set 100 years before the events of "Star Wars: Episode I -- The Phantom Menace," the series explores events that unfold as a string of murders of Jedi occur during the High Republic era.

The series is helmed by Emmy-nominated creator Leslye Headland and features Lee -- who is known for his roles in a slew of hit titles such as "Squid Game," "The Face Reader" and "Hunt" -- as one of the main leads Master Sol, a well-respected Jedi Master who investigates the murders.

"Sol has a great sense of responsibility," Lee explains in the video.

"As a Jedi master, he is a highly skilled fighter, but he is also someone who is willing to risk everything to protect peace," he adds.

"In Korea, I've had quite a lot of experience in sword fighting action sequences. But I soon realized the skill of working with a lightsaber is a unique challenge."