[Photo News] New Kia EV6

By Korea Herald

Published : May 2, 2024 - 14:19

    • Link copied

Kia unveiled teaser images of the new EV6 on Thursday. The Korean automaker said the headlamps feature the brand's new "Star-map Signature Lighting" to give more dynamic and futuristic vibes. The new EV6 will be the first product enhancement model of Hyundai Motor Group's first electric vehicle developed on its EV-dedicated platform E-GMP. The existing EV6 was launched in August 2021. Detailed specs of the new EV6 will be released later this month. (Hyundai Motor Group)

