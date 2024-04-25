7 new train trip programs coming in May

Most Popular
7 new train trip programs coming in MayBy Lee Si-jin
Published : April 25, 2024 - 21:20
Korail Tourism Development will launch seven new railway travel programs discovering different parts of Korea to celebrate the month of May.
May, known as “family month” here, is when many Koreans schedule trips to enjoy public holidays and occasions like Children’s Day, Parent’s Day and Couple’s Day.
All seven different railway travel programs leave on May 3 and 4.
Two of them are overnight trips in North Gyeongsang Province under the concept of "rest." The other five are day trips in Gangwon Province and North Chungcheong Province.
Overnight trips are for those who are interested in wellness tourism destinations in Yeongyang or Uljin in North Gyeongsang Province.
While the small county of Yeongyang offers an opportunity to take an emotional refuge with nature and enjoy a staycation in hanok-themed accommodation, Uljin presents Ecorium Uljin’s forest therapy program and additional sightseeing in local tourist sites.
Tickets for adults cost 199,000 won ($144.46).
The day train trips, which involve destinations to explore local festivals and popular attractions enjoyed by visitors of all ages, each visit five different places: Seonbi Culture Festival in Yeongju, a cable car tour of Cheongpungho in Jecheon, a skywalk program by the Namhan River in Danyang, a canoe ride in Samcheok, and a visit to Mungyeongsaejae Pass and Omija Tunnel in Mungyeong.
The tickets for the day trips are priced at 79,000 won ($57.35) for adults.
“Ticket prices include lunch, dinner and room charges for overnight trip programs and also cover admission fees at different tourist attractions,” a Korail Tourism Development official told The Korea Herald on Thursday.
Reservations are available via the official website of Korail Tourism Development.
