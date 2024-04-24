[Herald Interview] 2 new villains in ‘The Roundup: Punishment’ differentiate themselves in the details

“The Roundup: Punishment,” the fourth installment of the country’s most successful crime action franchise, features two new villains.

Because the audience still remains captivated by the first installment’s Jang Chen (Yoon Kye-sang), an ethnic Korean gangster from Harbin who collects debts, and the second installment’s psychopathic serial killer, Kang Hae-sang (Son Suk-ku), many moviegoers are anticipating something new from the new villains, hoping perhaps they'll be even more formidable than their predecessors.

How did actors Kim Moo-yul and Lee Dong-hwi feel about these expectations?

“If I get buried in the idea of comparing my character with his predecessors, I can’t show anything different. So I focused on imitating their good parts and abandoning what felt like a minus (from villains in the previous installments). Besides, my priority was to stay in tune with the newly joining actors as well as the existing characters,” Kim told reporters during an interview in Seoul on April 18.

“Thanks to the villain characters in the previous installment, I can say that I literally had data to learn from,” he added.

“The Roundup: Punishment” follows detective Ma Seok-do (Ma Dong-seok), who takes charge of an incident involving a drug-trafficking app. As he uncovers a connection between the app’s developer and an illegal casino cartel, he learns that former Special Forces Agent Baek Chang-gi (Kim Moo-yul) and genius IT CEO Jang Dong-chul (Lee Dong-hwi) are behind it.