SK Leaveo to produce biodegradable wet wipes

Most Popular
-
1
[Exclusive] Korean military set to ban iPhones over 'security' concerns
-
2
Korean, Romanian leaders discuss defense tech, nuclear energy
-
3
[Graphic News] 77% of young Koreans still financially dependent
-
4
S. Korea calls on Japan to confront history amid Yasukuni Shrine visit
-
5
Yoon’s jailed mother-in-law excluded from latest parole list
-
6
Hybe and Min Hee-jin, CEO of Hybe sublabel Ador, lock horns
-
7
[Pressure points] Leggings in public: Fashion statement or social faux pas?
-
8
Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok team up in 'Whenever Possible'
-
9
Aging population to drive down Korea's housing prices from 2040: experts
-
10
North Korea holds drills simulating nuclear counterattack against enemy
SK Leaveo to produce biodegradable wet wipesBy Moon Joon-hyun
Published : April 24, 2024 - 17:39
SK Leaveo, a subsidiary of South Korean chemical giant SKC specializing in biodegradable materials, has formed a partnership with paper product manufacturer KleanNara to create a new line of biodegradable hygiene products, starting with eco-friendly wet wipes.
Under a newly signed agreement on Wednesday, SK Leaveo and KleanNara will focus on producing hygiene products that are not only sustainable but also practical for everyday use. The collaboration aims to harness new materials such as polybutylene adipate terephthalate, or PBAT, and a biodegradable material called Limestone Material Extraordinaire, or Limex, to replace traditional plastic components in products like wet wipes, diapers and feminine hygiene products.
The decision to begin with wet wipes comes in response to their widespread use and the environmental issues associated with their disposal. Traditional wet wipes are primarily composed of polyester, a material that does not break down easily in landfills and can release harmful emissions if incinerated.
The new wipes developed by SK Leaveo and KleanNara will utilize high-strength PBAT and Limex, ensuring they are both durable and fully biodegradable.
As part of its broader commitment to sustainability, SK Leaveo is also set to construct a major PBAT production facility in Hai Phong, Vietnam. The plant, slated to be the largest of its kind globally, will produce 70,000 tons of PBAT annually.
Additionally, SK TBMGeostone, another SKC affiliate, will establish a Limex production site at the same location to optimize the manufacturing process and enhance environmental benefits of the innovative materials.
More from Headlines
-
After election defeat, where is ex-PPP leader headed?
-
N. Korean minister embarks on trip to Iran amid Mideast crisis
-
SNU profs to suspend treatment for one day