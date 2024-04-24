[My Hangeul Story] 'Hangeul unfolds a brand new world'

Grace Iriberri poses for photos after an interview in a cafe in Makati, central Manila, on April 16. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Grace Iriberri poses for photos after an interview in a cafe in Makati, central Manila, on April 16. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

MANILA -- Guiding top K-pop artists visiting Manila was something that Grace Iriberri had never imagined when she started learning Hangeul, the Korean writing system, out of curiosity, some 10 years ago. Now, Iriberri feels that the Korean language has expanded her universe, creating new connections with people not only from the Philippines but also from South Korea. “My relationship with Korea started when I tutored Korean children as an English teacher in Manila,” Iriberri told The Korea Herald at a cafe in Makati, central Manila, on April 16. “But, Korean language piqued my interest when I first came across Park Hyo-shin’s love song ‘After Love’ (2009). After enjoying different types of Korean music, I moved on to Korean dramas and entertainment shows when streaming services or YouTube videos were not as popular as nowadays,” the 38-year-old kindergarten principal added. After repeatedly writing down Korean lyrics, switching to Romanized lyrics and translating Korean songs, Iriberri started to sense that she was becoming familiar with the Korean language. Hoping to share her Hangeul insight with fellow Filipinos, Iriberri started online Zoom lessons a few years ago, which grew into a large course with 40 students.

Grace Iriberri explains the history of the Philippines to Korean visitors at Ayala Museum in Makati, central Manila, on April 16. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald) Grace Iriberri explains the history of the Philippines to Korean visitors at Ayala Museum in Makati, central Manila, on April 16. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

“Though teaching Korean is not my main task, many people are expressing their willingness to participate in group studies and ask when the new Korean courses for beginners (or intermediate speakers) will be open via my social network services,” said Iriberri, emphasizing that she is not the only Filipina who is fluent in Korean. Iriberri’s multilingual skills caught the attention of Korean entertainment industry insiders, which led her not only to translate and interpret but also act as a guide for some of the top Korean boy bands, such as GOT7, in Manila.

Jay B of GOT7 (left) and Grace Iriberri (Courtesy of Iriberri) Jay B of GOT7 (left) and Grace Iriberri (Courtesy of Iriberri)