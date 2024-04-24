[Herald Interview] 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' features even more advanced VFX techniques: producers

A scene from "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" (Walt Disney Company Korea)

Since its first outing in 2011, Planet of Apes reboot has demonstrated the pinnacle of visual effects in its realistic depiction of primates.

The series has earned global recognition for its VFX techniques, including visual effects nominations at both the BAFTAs and the Academy Awards.

Now, a fourth installment, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," is in cinemas, seven years after the previous one.

According to the producers, the movie showcases even more advanced visual effects, a culmination of progress in VFX techniques over the course of seven years.

The movie is a separate storytelling endeavor from the trilogy that preceded it. And it differs significantly in the way the primates are created, according to the producers.

"Previously, the animation (of apes) was manually crafted to match the image references of (actors). However, now, virtual characters that are identical to the actors are created on computers, and the numerical values obtained (from filming the actors) are applied to the characters," said Charlie Kim, the senior facial modeler at Weta FX, during an interview held in Jongno-gu, Seoul, on Tuesday.

Weta FX is a New Zealand-based digital visual effects company responsible for creating animated sequences for several major films, including the "Lord of the Rings" series and "Avatar: The Way of Water."

"Consequently, the virtual characters exhibit facial expressions and behaviors that mirror those of the actors precisely," he added.

Kim said the film uses advanced VFX to make the apes more realistic than ever, especially since "Kingdom of the Planet of Apes" emphasizes ape interactions more than previous installments.

The latest installment, set in a world where humans have relinquished their dominion over the planet to advanced civilizations with diverse types of primates, is the first of the series to have apes act as the only protagonists and humans limited to supporting roles.