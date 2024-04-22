[Graphic News] 77% of young Koreans still financially dependent

Most Popular
-
1
[KH Explains] Will 6-day workweek for executives help Samsung avert crisis?
-
2
Korea's food inflation surges to third-highest in OECD
-
3
W13tr cash handout likely top agenda for Yoon's 1st meeting with Lee
-
4
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Humor in Korea: Navigating the line between what's funny and not
-
5
Opposition blames Yoon’s ‘China-exclusionary’ policies for South Korea’s G7 summit exclusion
[Graphic News] 77% of young Koreans still financially dependentBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : April 23, 2024 - 08:00
A recent survey from the employment platform Catch revealed that around 8 out of 10 Koreans in their 20s and 30s were still economically dependent on their parents.
According to the survey conducted on 1,903 job-seekers in their 20s and 30s, 77 percent replied that they were still economically dependent on their parents, and only 23 percent replied that they were independent.
At a closer look, 43 percent of the participants replied they still live with their parents and 41 percent said they receive financial aid such as help with rent or spending money.
The biggest reasons respondents pointed to for their dependency were: “lack of stable income” (56 percent), “inability to meet the cost of living” (17 percent) and “do not feel the need to become independent” (13 percent).
More from Headlines
-
Yoon seeks breakthrough, taps 5-term lawmaker as chief of staff
-
NK says Kim guided simulated nuclear counterattack drill
-
Medical standoff deepens as doctors reject new med school plan, talks