[Graphic News] 77% of young Koreans still financially dependent

A recent survey from the employment platform Catch revealed that around 8 out of 10 Koreans in their 20s and 30s were still economically dependent on their parents.

According to the survey conducted on 1,903 job-seekers in their 20s and 30s, 77 percent replied that they were still economically dependent on their parents, and only 23 percent replied that they were independent.

At a closer look, 43 percent of the participants replied they still live with their parents and 41 percent said they receive financial aid such as help with rent or spending money.

The biggest reasons respondents pointed to for their dependency were: “lack of stable income” (56 percent), “inability to meet the cost of living” (17 percent) and “do not feel the need to become independent” (13 percent).