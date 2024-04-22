Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok team up in 'Whenever Possible'

Get ready for an entertaining ride as South Korea's top comedian Yoo Jae-suk teams up with actor Yoo Yeon-seok.

Exploring how Koreans spend their spare time, the duo are the lead MCs in the local broadcaster SBS's upcoming entertainment show "Whenever Possible."

The eight-part program will hear from audiences and share their stories by visiting them in person. Each episode also features three other celebrity guests.

"The show was designed after we noticed that a lot of Koreans spend their free time -- waiting for the subway or bus -- with just their phones. We started this program with the hope of turning those times into enjoyable moments," said Choi Jin-ah, the main writer for "Whenever Possible," during a press conference held in Mapo-gu, Seoul, Monday.

"In the show, we visit people from diverse professions and explore their downtime -- such as zookeepers while the animals are taking a nap," said Choi.

The show marks the first time Yoo Yeon-seok emcees an entertainment show. Yoo, an actor with a 20-year-long career, is well-known for his performance in a slew of hit titles such as tvN's drama series "Hospital Playlist" and "Reply 1994."

Choi said Yoo was cast based on her experience of working with Yoo on the set of "Hospital Playlist" (2020).

"Yoo displayed characteristics suited for appearing in an entertainment program, such as making mistakes behind the scenes," said Choi.

"Considering the significance of recruiting and engaging with ordinary citizens in 'Whenever Possible,' we also needed a host who is widely popular and likable -- and Yoo Yeon-seok fit those descriptions," added Choi Bo-pil, the show's main producer.

While Yoo's debut as an emcee is a fresh attempt, the show marks veteran TV personality Yoo Jae-suk's yet another talk show with ordinary citizens. He has been leading the widely popular entertainment program "You Quiz on the Block" since 2018, where he converses with a diverse range of ordinary citizens and celebrities.

"We understand that the idea of Yoo Jae-suk interacting with the general public is too familiar for the viewers," said Choi Bo-pil. "However, 'Whenever Possible' will be refreshing in the sense that it will be visiting selected citizens with special stories, instead of random people on the road. The gaming session will be just as important as the talk session as well," he said.

The first episode of "Whenever Possible" will be broadcast on SBS on Tuesday.