Aespa to release 1st LP ‘Armageddon’ on May 27

K-pop girl group aespa is releasing its first studio album, “Armageddon,” on May 27.

SM Entertainment said the LP will be led by two title tracks: “Supernova” and “Armageddon.” “Supernova” will be released on May 13 before the official album release.

The album carries a total of 10 tracks with diverse genres including hip-hop, dance and ballad music.

The agency hinted that the studio album will serve as an introduction to the second chapter of the quartet's Kwangya storyline.

Kwangya is a shared cinematic universe for the K-pop powerhouse’s artists.

On Monday, aespa dropped a teaser clip on their official YouTube channel.

The 30-second clip shows the surface of an unknown world, where their story on the upcoming album will unfold.

The K-pop act debuted with the single “Black Mamba” in 2020. Since then, the group has gained global popularity through various hit singles including, “Next Level,” “Savage” and “Drama.”