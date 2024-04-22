[Graphic News] Hallyu boosting image of Korea: survey

Most Popular
-
1
[KH Explains] Will 6-day workweek for executives help Samsung avert crisis?
-
2
W13tr cash handout likely top agenda for Yoon's 1st meeting with Lee
-
3
S. Korean adults read books less than ever before: report
-
4
Korea's food inflation surges to third-highest in OECD
-
5
Opposition blames Yoon’s ‘China-exclusionary’ policies for South Korea G7 summit exclusion
-
6
[Weekender] Why aren't K-pop stars cashing in on cosmetics?
-
7
Watered-down medical school quota unsettles student, parents
-
8
BOK chief says won will level off if Middle East conflict eases
-
9
Paraguay introduces Korean as 2nd foreign language subject
-
10
Culture Ministry, KTO unveil Hallyu-themed tours
[Graphic News] Hallyu boosting image of Korea: surveyBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : April 22, 2024 - 08:00
Two-thirds of overseas residents reported a positive change in their perception of Korea thanks to Korean cultural content, a government report showed.
The 2024 report issued by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and its affiliate, the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, showed that 66.1 percent of respondents who had engaged with Korean content, such as TV dramas and films, said it had a favorable impact on their perception of Korea.
The report was based on an online survey conducted in November on 25,000 people residing in 26 countries worldwide who had experienced Korean cultural content.
The figure, 66.1 percent, marks a 5.8 percentage-point increase from 60.3 percent in 2022. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon names PPP lawmaker Chung as chief of staff
-
Govt. rules out scrapping plan to hike medical school admissions
-
Watered-down medical school quota unsettles student, parents