[Graphic News] Hallyu boosting image of Korea: survey

Two-thirds of overseas residents reported a positive change in their perception of Korea thanks to Korean cultural content, a government report showed.

The 2024 report issued by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and its affiliate, the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, showed that 66.1 percent of respondents who had engaged with Korean content, such as TV dramas and films, said it had a favorable impact on their perception of Korea.

The report was based on an online survey conducted in November on 25,000 people residing in 26 countries worldwide who had experienced Korean cultural content.

The figure, 66.1 percent, marks a 5.8 percentage-point increase from 60.3 percent in 2022. (Yonhap)