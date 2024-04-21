Culture Ministry, KTO unveil Hallyu-themed tours

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization are looking to woo Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern tourists with the new Hallyu-themed tour packages.

“Despite the rising popularity of Korean content, some travel destinations have not been promoted properly due to their low accessibility and intellectual property rights. We have been discussing such issues and have assisted local travel agencies and content creators to sign a memorandum of understanding for greater travel experiences that can satisfy passionate Hallyu fans,” the ministry’s latest press release said.

“The new tourism products will be heavily promoted in Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates, who have all been big Korean culture fans,” it added.

A total of seven Korean content-themed tours will be offered to tourists from these locations, including four day-trip programs in Seoul and its suburbs, two one-night trips to Busan or Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, and a three-day trip to Gangwon Province.

Those who are interested either in K-pop or dance will be able to enjoy the day-trip programs to their fullest, as the programs feature a K-pop dance class with “Street Woman Fighter” (2021) dancers, and opportunities to make a K-pop dance cover video, explore a dance audition booth and experience street dance culture in Seoul’s vibrant Hongdae neighborhood.

“Street Woman Fighter” is a popular dance competition show in Korea.