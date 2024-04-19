[What to Stream] Take a break with heartwarming, rib-tickling sitcoms

Escape from the stresses of daily life this weekend by binging on light-hearted sitcoms that feature colorful characters and comically relatable moments. After another week of hard work and dedication, marathon your way through clever wordplay and emotionally engaging scenes in some of these widely popular sitcoms available on streaming services. "The Office" on Coupang Play

A scene from "The Office," starring Steve Carell (NBC)

An American mockumentary sitcom based on a popular British series of the same name, created by English comedian Ricky Gervais, "The Office" explores the lives of everyday workers at a fictitious paper company named Dunder Mifflin in Pennsylvania. Addressing a range of topics including workplace dynamics, office romances and the stifling nature of corporate culture with witty dialogue, the beloved sitcom series, which has produced a slew of internet memes, explores the hilariously relatable moments of the workday grind. "The Office" (US version) garnered a slew of accolades throughout its run. The entire cast of "The Office" received seven nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance in a comedy series, securing awards in 2007 and 2008. Steve Carell, the actor who plays the series' main lead, Michael Scott, also won best actor in a television series in the musical or comedy category during the 2006 Golden Globe Awards for his performance in the show. "Abbott Elementary" on Disney+

A scene from "Abbott Elementary," starring Quinta Brunson (ABC)

"Abbott Elementary" is an American mockumentary sitcom set in a Philadelphia public school, which chronicles the lives of its committed, albeit quirky staff. The title refers to the fictional Abbott Elementary School, where characters contend with the daily trials of the education profession while striving to positively influence their students' lives. Having received positive reviews for blending humor with a satirical portrayal of the public education system, all while featuring an inclusive ensemble cast, "Abbott Elementary" won a comedy show of the year award during the 2023 People's Choice Awards and the best television series award in the musical or comedy category during the 2023 Golden Globes. "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" on Netflix

A scene from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," starring Stephanie Beatriz (left) and Andy Samberg (NBC)