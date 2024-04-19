Home

    Contentious grain bill put directly to plenary meeting for vote
    Yoon's approval rating plunges to all-time low
    Will tug-of-war between doctors, government end soon?
    Climate impacts set to cut 2050 global GDP by nearly a fifth
    Trilateral talks acknowledge ‘serious’ slumps of won, yen
    [Graphic News] More Koreans say they plan long-distance trips this year
    [KH Explains] Hyundai's full hybrid edge to pay off amid slow transition to pure EVs
    North Korea removes streetlights along cross-border roads with South
    Russia's denial of entry of S. Korean national unrelated to bilateral ties: Seoul official
    Farming households dip below 1m for first time in 2023
Seventeen unveils track list for upcoming album

By Hong Yoo

Published : April 19, 2024 - 17:38

Seventeen (Pledis Entertainment) Seventeen (Pledis Entertainment)

K-pop boy group Seventeen unveiled the track list for their upcoming album, “17 Is Right Here,” to be released on April 29.

The album will not only carry the group's most loved songs, but also four new singles -- “Maestro,” “Lalali,” “Spell” and “Cheers to Youth,” according to Pledis Entertainment.

Woozi of Seventeen and K-pop producer Bumzu, who is behind several Seventeen hits, took part in producing "Maestro."

The other three new singles were recorded by different units in the group.

The rappers in the group, S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu and Vernon, took part in recording the single “Lalali.”

The members who are especially good at dancing, Jun, Hoshi, The8 and Dino, took part in the single “Spell,” and the vocal unit consisting of Jeonghan, Joshua, Woozi, DK and Seungkwan recorded the single “Cheers to youth.”

Along with Woozi, most members of the group, including S.Coups, Wonwoo and The8 took part in composing the new singles.

The album will also carry the instrumental version of the group’s debut single “Adore U,” 20 lead tracks of the group’s albums released in Korea, and the Korean versions of the group’s eight title tracks of their albums released in Japan.

Seventeen will also perform concerts at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on April 27 and 28.

