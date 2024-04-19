Seventeen unveils track list for upcoming album

K-pop boy group Seventeen unveiled the track list for their upcoming album, “17 Is Right Here,” to be released on April 29.

The album will not only carry the group's most loved songs, but also four new singles -- “Maestro,” “Lalali,” “Spell” and “Cheers to Youth,” according to Pledis Entertainment.

Woozi of Seventeen and K-pop producer Bumzu, who is behind several Seventeen hits, took part in producing "Maestro."

The other three new singles were recorded by different units in the group.

The rappers in the group, S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu and Vernon, took part in recording the single “Lalali.”

The members who are especially good at dancing, Jun, Hoshi, The8 and Dino, took part in the single “Spell,” and the vocal unit consisting of Jeonghan, Joshua, Woozi, DK and Seungkwan recorded the single “Cheers to youth.”

Along with Woozi, most members of the group, including S.Coups, Wonwoo and The8 took part in composing the new singles.

The album will also carry the instrumental version of the group’s debut single “Adore U,” 20 lead tracks of the group’s albums released in Korea, and the Korean versions of the group’s eight title tracks of their albums released in Japan.

Seventeen will also perform concerts at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on April 27 and 28.