Jay Park to release new single album ‘Jay Park Season 1’

Singer Jay Park is set to release a new single, “Jay Park Season 1,” on April 25, according to More Vision.

He announced his comeback by posting a teaser image of the upcoming album on his social media Thursday.

The single will be led by the track “Your/My” and carry one B-side, “Like I do.”

This is the first among several releases Jay Park plans for this year.

“In the past few years, I’ve been occupied with exploring my entrepreneurial side and for that, I apologize. But it’s time to get back to what brought me here in the first place. 2024 is Jay Park Season,” Jay Park told his fans through a short clip on YouTube on Monday.