Police find more evidence of murder-suicide in Paju hotel death case

Police investigating the recent deaths of four people at a hotel in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, have found more evidence to suggest the men had murdered the two women before killing themselves.

The two men were found to have sent messages saying, "Shall we kill (them)?" "Yeah," right before overpowering the two women in the hotel room, according to the Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency.

The case was first reported on April 11. The two killers had jumped to their deaths the day before after police came to their hotel room.

The police had asked them about one of the female victims, who had been reported missing. The men claimed that she had gone out.

While police went to the front desk to check their story, the two men jumped from the window of their hotel room.

A police search of the building uncovered the bodies of two women, gagged and bound with cable ties.

An investigation found that the two men were friends, and that one of the victims was acquainted with them.

The acquaintance visited the hotel room at the invitation of one of the men, who lied about making a fortune on virtual currency trading.

The other victim is believed to have been lured by the men sending out a false offer of a job as a female casino dealer.

Police had already found that the men had contacted acquaintances of the two women and asked for money, pretending to be the victims.

The suspects also had debts, although they have not been able to confirm how big they were.

"We think there is a high possibility that the (two men) committed the crime for financial reasons, but we need to investigate more since there isn't iron-clad proof to back this as both the suspects are dead," Kim Do-hyung, the chief of the Gyeonggi Bukbu police, said in a press briefing Thursday.