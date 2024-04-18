[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

The Plaza celebrates ‘Family Month’ with kids program

Hanwha Resorts' The Plaza, located in Jung-gu, central Seoul, will offer a new program for children, “Happy Kid’s Moment,” from April 30 to June 9.

The upcoming promotion includes a one-night stay in either a deluxe room or premier suite, a coloring book and colored pencil set, paper toys and desserts from Boulangerie, the hotel's bakery and cafe.

Priced from 360,000 won, the package can be reserved until June 7.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 771-2200.

WE Hotel offers package for parents

WE Hotel, a premium health resort in Seogwipo on Jeju Island, is offering a new program for May.

The “Dear Parents” package presents guests with a one-night stay in a superior room, the hotel’s special skin care course and vouchers for traditional dining for two guests.

Visitors can use the hotel’s fitness center, outdoor jacuzzi and indoor and outdoor swimming pools as well.

Breakfast for two is available if guests decide to stay two nights.

The package is priced from 420,000 won, available from May 1 to 31.

For more information and reservations, call WE Hotel at (064) 730-1465

Rolling Hills Hotel presents Children’s Day package

Rolling Hills Hotel in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, is offering a Children's Day package in collaboration with gummy snack brand Haribo.

The promotion includes a one-night stay in the hotel’s standard room, Goldbears-themed stickers, a drawing kit with a coloring canvas, colored pencils, a tumbler and more.

Goldbears, or Goldbaren, are Haribo’s iconic mascots.

The package includes a buffet breakfast and access to the indoor swimming pool and fitness center.

The package, available May 3 to 5, is priced from 320,000 won for two adults and one child.

For more information and reservations, call Rolling Hills Hotel at (031) 268-1000.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo offers afternoon tea set

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, offers a spring-themed afternoon tea set in April.

The afternoon tea set is offered in a honeycomb-shaped three-tier tray, which includes mango shortcake, honey lemon mousse, a bulgogi cheese sandwich, scones and Shine Muscat parfait with coffee and tea.

The afternoon tea set is priced at 70,000 won for two or 105,000 won for three.

For more information or to make a reservation, call (031) 678-5549.

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel unveils new food promotion

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel, located in Incheon’s Songdo-dong, presents the “Taste of Gourmet Season” promotion highlighting spring-themed dishes.

The promotion includes seasoned webfoot octopus, sea squirt bibimbap and abalone “sotbap” – rice with various toppings on top cooked in individual pots typically made of stone or stainless steel.

The hotel also offers eight dishes for children, including chocolate fondue and lasagna.

The special offer runs through May 31 at the hotel’s Feast Restaurant. It is priced at 95,000 won and 115,000 won for weekday lunch and dinner, respectively.

“Taste of Gourmet Season” costs 145,000 won on weekends.

For more information and reservations, call (032) 835-1000.