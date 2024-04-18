Home

    1 in 3 Koreans live alone, family types becoming diverse

    Korea, Japan finance chiefs vow to tame rampant FX market volatility

    K-pop singer lost consciousness after being hit by foul ball, cancels show

    K-pop group's manager dismissed for setting up spycam in theater dressing room

    Contentious grain bill put directly to plenary meeting for vote

    Korean Muslim YouTuber's plan to build mosque in Incheon goes viral

    Why is Apple Pay struggling to get purchase in Korea?

    Yoon's office denies considering liberal figures for key posts

    Trilateral talks acknowledge ‘serious’ slumps of won, yen

    [Today’s K-pop] BTS pop-up event to come to Seoul

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : April 19, 2024 - 09:01

“Kung Fu Panda 4”

(US)

Opened April 10

Comedy Adventure

Directed by Mike Mitchell

Po becomes the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace and now he needs to train a new warrior, although he is not ready for it. But the emergence of a shape-shifting sorceress pushes Po to team up with a quick-witted corsac fox and move on.

“The First Omen”

(US)

Opened April 3

Horror

Directed by Arkasha Stevenson

Young American woman Margaret (Nell Tiger Free) heads to Rome to devote her life to serving the church but begins to question her faith after darkness approaches her and she uncovers a conspiracy about the birth of evil incarnate.

“Troll Factory”

(South Korea)

Opened March 27

Crime/Drama

Directed by Ahn Gooc-jin

Passionate journalist Yim Sang-jin (Son Suk-ku) is sent home after he breaks news on the wrongdoings of Manjin Group, only to find that the group was behind public consensus manipulation and the "internet trolls" who left malicious comments on his article.

“Exhuma”

(South Korea)

Opened Feb. 22

Mystery/Thriller

Directed by Jang Jae-hyun

A feng shui expert, an undertaker and two shaman exorcists come together to find a new resting place for a deceased person for a hefty sum of money, only to discover an ominous supernatural phenomenon related to a wealthy Los Angeles family.

