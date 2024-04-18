[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : April 19, 2024 - 09:01
“Kung Fu Panda 4”
(US)
Opened April 10
Comedy Adventure
Directed by Mike Mitchell
Po becomes the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace and now he needs to train a new warrior, although he is not ready for it. But the emergence of a shape-shifting sorceress pushes Po to team up with a quick-witted corsac fox and move on.
“The First Omen”
(US)
Opened April 3
Horror
Directed by Arkasha Stevenson
Young American woman Margaret (Nell Tiger Free) heads to Rome to devote her life to serving the church but begins to question her faith after darkness approaches her and she uncovers a conspiracy about the birth of evil incarnate.
“Troll Factory”
(South Korea)
Opened March 27
Crime/Drama
Directed by Ahn Gooc-jin
Passionate journalist Yim Sang-jin (Son Suk-ku) is sent home after he breaks news on the wrongdoings of Manjin Group, only to find that the group was behind public consensus manipulation and the "internet trolls" who left malicious comments on his article.
“Exhuma”
(South Korea)
Opened Feb. 22
Mystery/Thriller
Directed by Jang Jae-hyun
A feng shui expert, an undertaker and two shaman exorcists come together to find a new resting place for a deceased person for a hefty sum of money, only to discover an ominous supernatural phenomenon related to a wealthy Los Angeles family.
