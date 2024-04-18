[Graphic News] French bulldog most popular breed in US, Maltese most popular in Korea

The French bulldog has been chosen as America’s most popular dog breed for the second year in a row, according to the data collected by the American Kennel Club. The Labrador retriever, which held the top place for 31 years before being dethroned by the French bulldog in 2022, came in at second place once again.

The French bulldog has seen a rapid rise in popularity since 2015, when it first entered the top 10 list in 100 years. The top 5 dog breeds in 2023 remained the same as 2022 with the French bulldog, Labrador retriever, golden retriever, German shepherd and the poodle in the same order.

This is in stark contrast to the most popular dog breeds in Korea.

According to the KB Financial Group Management Research Institute, the most popular dog breeds in Korea are the Maltese, the poodle, native mixed breeds, the pomeranian and the Jindo.