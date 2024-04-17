[Graphic News] More Koreans say they plan long-distance trips this year

Most Popular
[Graphic News] More Koreans say they plan long-distance trips this yearBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : April 18, 2024 - 08:00
Long-distance travel will be more active this year than before, and many will leave for North America or Europe.
A local online tourist agency, yeogi.com, surveyed its 233 mobile app users in March, and 62.2 percent of respondents said they are planning long-distance travel to destinations including the US, Canada, France and the UK. These results show a change from recent preferences for short trips to countries nearby such as Japan and Vietnam.
North America was named the most preferred destination, with 42.8 percent, followed by Western Europe (13.8 percent) and Southern Europe (12.4 percent).
More than 19 percent of respondents plan to leave during the Chuseok holidays in September, while others chose October (16.6 percent) and July (12.4 percent), as there are more public holidays during the former two months and it takes a lot more time for long-distance travel.
