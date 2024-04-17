Highlight to tour Asia

K-pop boy group Highlight will perform in five cities across Asia starting in May, marking the group's 15th debut anniversary, according to an announcement by Around Us.

The “Lights Go On, Again” tour will kick off in Seoul with three days of concerts on May 10-12 at the KSPO Dome.

All tickets to the group’s Seoul concert have been sold out, the agency said.

Highlight is then set to perform in Hong Kong on June 22, Bangkok on June 30, Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on July 6 and Tokyo on July 19-20.

This standalone tour is the group's first in two years.

Highlight has been actively promoting its latest album, the fifth EP “Switch On,” released on March 11.

The EP is led by the title track “Body,” a house number about confident love.

Highlight, formerly known as Beast, debuted in October 2009 under Cube Entertainment with the album “Beast is the B2ST.”

The group made a name for itself with several chart-topping songs including "Shock," "Fiction" and "Good Luck."

After their exclusive contract with Cube Entertainment expired, the group joined the entertainment agency Around Us in 2017 and re-debuted as Highlight with their first EP "Can You Feel It?" in March 2017.