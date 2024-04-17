‘Following’ contrasts voyeuristic man, attention-seeking woman

First-time director Kim Se-hui's “Following” is a mystery thriller that depicts the secretive life of a voyeur and a pretentious attention-seeking social media influencer.

Byun Yo-han stars as real estate agent Gu Jeong-tae, who follows influencer Han Sora, played by Shin Hae-sun. Lee El stars as detective Oh Young-ju investigating a death related to Jeong-tae and Sora.

“Jeong-tae is a kind of character who is really hard to explain in words. That’s why we produced a film on it,” Kim told reporters during a press conference held in Seoul on Wednesday.

Jeong-tae likes to peep into other people’s everyday lives. From stealthily looking at other people’s smartphone screens while on a bus commuting to work to breaking into a stranger's home, he always carries a Polaroid camera. His purpose is to take a photo of an item that he steals from someone's home, something he believes is least necessary for that person.

Attention-seeking social media influencer Sora is Jeong-tae's next target. Munching sausages, she uploads on her social media account a photo of a vegan salad that she pretends to have eaten. In cyberspace, she poses as an animal lover, but that’s all part of her facade.

“Sora’s goal in life is to get attention from others so she can have an influence large enough to impact other people’s lives,” Shin told reporters.