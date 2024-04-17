Stray Kids to release digital single featuring Charlie Puth

Stray Kids are set to release a digital single, “Lose My Breath,” featuring global pop star Charlie Puth on May 10.

JYP Entertainment, the label housing Stray Kids, announced the release on the group's official social media accounts on Wednesday.

Charlie Puth rose to stardom with “See You Again,” the original soundtrack of the film “Furious 7,” released in 2015.

He has worked with other K-pop artists in the past.

Jungkook of BTS featured on Charlie Puth’s single “Left and Right.”

Recently, Charlie Puth also produced the single “Like That” on the K-pop girl group Babymonster’s debut album.

“We expect the collaboration between these world-renowned artists to be of another level (which will) satisfy their fandom,” said JYP Entertainment in a press release.

This digital single comes ahead of the group’s new album, which will be released in the summer.

"Lose My Breath” will be released on May 10 at 1 p.m. along with a music video.

Stray Kids also look forward to headlining three major music festivals this summer.

The band will make its festival debut on I Days in Milan and British Summer Time Hyde Park in London on July 12 and 14, respectively.

Stray Kids will also take the main stage at Lollapalooza Chicago, scheduled to take place at Grant Park in Chicago on Aug. 1-4.