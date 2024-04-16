Illit debuts on Billboard’s Hot 100

K-pop rookie group Illit made its first showing on Billboard’s Hot 100 dated April 20 with “Magnetic,” the lead track of its debut EP “Super Real Me,” landing at No. 91 on the chart.

This makes Illit the first K-pop act to enter Billboard’s main songs chart with a debut single.

Billboard’s Hot 100 ranks the week’s most popular current songs across all genres by streaming activity from digital music sources, radio airplay and sales data compiled by Luminate.

The entry barrier to Billboard’s Hot 100 is usually very high for rookies like Illit as it is hard for them to score well in the radio airplay audience impressions category due to low recognition in the US.

“Magnetic” also debuted on Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global and Weekly Top Song US charts on March 25, the day of its release.

The single topped Melon’s Top 100 and landed on the British Official Singles Top 100 for two consecutive weeks since the first week of April.

“Magnetic” is a hybrid dance number, a mix of pluggnb and house.

Bang Si-hyuk, the founder and head producer of Hybe, took part in composing the single.

“We listened through thousands of demos to pick the best five among them and from there, chose this song that we thought best goes with the vocal characteristics of Illit members and seems fit for their age. ‘Magnetic’ is also a perfect song to create short-form content with,” said Belift Lab, Illit’s agency.