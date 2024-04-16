Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    A decade lost: Sewol survivors on life after tragedy

    A decade lost: Sewol survivors on life after tragedy
  2. 2

    World reactions to Iran strikes on Israel

    World reactions to Iran strikes on Israel
  3. 3

    S. Korea to extend fuel tax cut through June amid Middle East tensions

    S. Korea to extend fuel tax cut through June amid Middle East tensions
  4. 4

    Yoon flounders after election defeat

    Yoon flounders after election defeat
  5. 5

    US confirms $6.4 billion chip subsidy for Samsung

    US confirms $6.4 billion chip subsidy for Samsung
  1. 6

    [KH Explains] How should Korea adjust its trade defenses against Chinese EVs?

    [KH Explains] How should Korea adjust its trade defenses against Chinese EVs?
  2. 7

    BTS' Jungkook creates Instagram account for his dog

    BTS' Jungkook creates Instagram account for his dog
  3. 8

    Korea braces for blows from Middle East conflict

    Korea braces for blows from Middle East conflict
  4. 9

    S. Korea ups guard against economic impact from Middle East conflict

    S. Korea ups guard against economic impact from Middle East conflict
  5. 10

    Guterres urges maximum restraint after Iranian assault on Israel

    Guterres urges maximum restraint after Iranian assault on Israel
지나쌤

SM-Kakao Games to launch mobile game in H2

By Hong Yoo

Published : April 16, 2024 - 16:15

    • Link copied

Co-CEO of SM Entertainment Jang Cheol-hyuk (left) and CEO of Kakao Games Corp. Hang Sang-woo signed a partnership Monday to launch a mobile game in the second half of this year. (SM Entertainment) Co-CEO of SM Entertainment Jang Cheol-hyuk (left) and CEO of Kakao Games Corp. Hang Sang-woo signed a partnership Monday to launch a mobile game in the second half of this year. (SM Entertainment)

SM Entertainment and Kakao Games Corp. signed a partnership at SM Entertainment’s headquarters in Seoul on Monday to create a mobile game.

The partnership follows South Korean tech giant Kakao Corp.'s acquisition of SM Entertainment in March last year.

The K-pop label will use its artist IP to create a mobile game tentatively titled “SM Game Station” to be launched globally in the second half of this year, according to SM.

Kakao Games Corp., the gaming unit of Kakao Corp., is one of the major game developers in Korea known for several popular mobile games including “Odin: Valhalla Rising” and “Uma Musume Pretty Derby.”

Kakao Games Corp. will be in charge of the global publishing and service of “SM Game Station,” and Metabora, the Web3 gaming initiative affiliate of Kakao Games, will be in charge of the game development.

With SM’s artist IP, the game will offer users the experience of becoming the manager of the label’s artists.

Users will manage the artists’ schedules, promote new albums and projects, collect photo cards and nurture new artists inside the game.

“We are happy to offer diverse content for our K-pop fans to enjoy. We will continue to make efforts to collaborate with other units of Kakao Corp. to create diverse content,” said the co-CEO of SM Entertainment Jang Cheol-hyuk in a press release.

“We are planning to provide a new entertainment experience in the global digital content market by combining our service and development capability with SM Entertainment’s strong content power,” said Han Sang-woo, the CEO of Kakao Games Corp.

More from Headlines