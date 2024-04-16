Renault Korea revisits evolution of lozenge emblem

Renault Korea on Tuesday outlined a brief history of its iconic “lozenge” emblem, revisiting its evolution following the company's rebranding earlier this month.

The rebranding replaced the "storm’s eye" logo used exclusively by its Korean branch since 2000 with Renault's original diamond-shaped lozenge emblem. The diamond-shaped logo is prominently featured at the company's new flagship store in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, where the rebranding announcement took place.

The lozenge emblem, which has been a symbol of Renault since its introduction in 1925, represents the company’s branding strategy of blending tradition and innovation. This emblem has evolved over the decades, undergoing more than eight redesigns while maintaining the foundational diamond shape that underscores Renault's brand identity.

The most recent redesign in 2021 simplified the logo into a flat, digital-friendly format, incorporating two lines that symbolize the brand’s ongoing evolution and timeless style.

Renault's design director Gilles Vidal said, "This modernized version of the lozenge logo, in harmony with the times, illustrates the Nouvelle Vague (new wave) era that Renault has entered, aiming to blend tradition with contemporary appeal."

Renault's storied history with the lozenge emblem is showcased across several of its most iconic models.

Renault 4CV (1947 - 1961)

The 4CV, a landmark model for Renault, resumed mass production post-World War II and featured the lozenge emblem prominently. It became the first French car to reach over a million sales, favored for its compact and practical design which made it a popular choice for European families and a frequent participant in racing circuits.