Renault Korea revisits evolution of lozenge emblem

[KH Explains] How should Korea adjust its trade defenses against Chinese EVs?
BTS' Jungkook creates Instagram account for his dog
Korea braces for blows from Middle East conflict
S. Korea ups guard against economic impact from Middle East conflict
Guterres urges maximum restraint after Iranian assault on Israel
Renault Korea revisits evolution of lozenge emblemBy Moon Joon-hyun
Published : April 16, 2024 - 15:17
Renault Korea on Tuesday outlined a brief history of its iconic “lozenge” emblem, revisiting its evolution following the company's rebranding earlier this month.
The rebranding replaced the "storm’s eye" logo used exclusively by its Korean branch since 2000 with Renault's original diamond-shaped lozenge emblem. The diamond-shaped logo is prominently featured at the company's new flagship store in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, where the rebranding announcement took place.
The lozenge emblem, which has been a symbol of Renault since its introduction in 1925, represents the company’s branding strategy of blending tradition and innovation. This emblem has evolved over the decades, undergoing more than eight redesigns while maintaining the foundational diamond shape that underscores Renault's brand identity.
The most recent redesign in 2021 simplified the logo into a flat, digital-friendly format, incorporating two lines that symbolize the brand’s ongoing evolution and timeless style.
Renault's design director Gilles Vidal said, "This modernized version of the lozenge logo, in harmony with the times, illustrates the Nouvelle Vague (new wave) era that Renault has entered, aiming to blend tradition with contemporary appeal."
Renault's storied history with the lozenge emblem is showcased across several of its most iconic models.
Renault 4CV (1947 - 1961)
The 4CV, a landmark model for Renault, resumed mass production post-World War II and featured the lozenge emblem prominently. It became the first French car to reach over a million sales, favored for its compact and practical design which made it a popular choice for European families and a frequent participant in racing circuits.
Renault 5 (1972 - 1985)
Introduced in the early 1970s, the Renault 5 featured a refreshed version of the lozenge emblem, contributing to the car's success in the compact vehicle sector not only in Europe but globally. This model helped extend Renault's market presence worldwide.
Renault Clio (1990 - present)
Since its launch in the early 90s, the Clio has been a testament to Renault's enduring design and innovation ethos. The model, which has undergone several updates since its introduction, continues to sport the lozenge emblem, linking it with Renault’s contemporary brand image.
Renault 5 Prototype (2021)
As part of a broader strategy to enhance its global branding, Renault unveiled a futuristic version of the Renault 5 in 2021, complete with a new logo and grille design. This refined lozenge emblem has since been featured on newer models, including the latest iterations of the Renault Clio and the Scenic.
A Renault Korea spokesperson stated, “The lozenge emblem has continually evolved to symbolize the innovation and pursuit of excellence that defines Renault. It’s great to bring this updated symbol to Korea, where it will help communicate the modernity of our brand.”
Yoon sorry for shortcomings but insists policies were right
Korean won slides amid heightened uncertainty
Conservative bloc divided over Han’s role in election defeat