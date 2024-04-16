[Herald Review] ‘The Roundup’ returns, but is more predictable, even sloppy

It’s not an exaggeration to say that “The Roundup: Punishment,” the fourth installment of South Korea’s most successful crime flick franchise, is guaranteed to be a box office hit.

Don Lee, also known as Ma Dong-seok here, is confident about the upcoming movie, even telling reporters that this particular installment garnered the highest ratings at a blind screening among industry insiders.

His long-time industry partner and martial arts director Heo Myung-haeng directed the movie with Don Lee’s support. The two have demonstrated their partnership in January’s Netflix original action flick “Badland Hunters,” which was both a critical and popular flop. “The Roundup: Punishment” may walk the same path despite the high expectations of moviegoers and the franchise’s glorious feat of selling more than 30 million tickets so far.

The movie follows detective Ma Seok-do, who takes charge of an incident involving a drug-trafficking app. As he discovers the connection between the app’s developer and an illegal casino cartel, he learns that former special forces agent Baek Chang-gi (Kim Moo-yul) and genius IT CEO Jang Dong-chul (Lee Dong-hwi) are behind it.

Unlike the franchise's previous iterations, which highlighted Ma’s ruthless punches and taking down villains no matter what, this installment has given him a more humane aspect. Ma is deeply motivated by the story of a dead victim and his mother who also took her own life. A handwritten note left by the victim’s mother makes him focus on chasing after criminals, while everybody else discourages him from doing so.

The question must be asked though whether the director had to include that particular narrative and motivation in order for detective Ma to keep going. For those in the audience who came to see a thrilling, entertaining film -- rather than a Kleenex moment over melodramatic background music -- this aspect is not only puzzling, but disappointing as well.