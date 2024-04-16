Doosan, LG team up to debut EV charging robot

A robotic arm, part of the collaborative charging system co-developed by Doosan Robotics and LG Electronics, retracts a charging cable from the port of an Ioniq 5 electric vehicle upon charging completion. (Doosan Robotics)

Doosan Robotics has teamed up with LG Electronics to test an automated electric vehicle charging system that uses its advanced collaborative robots to streamline the EV charging process.

This system combines LG’s 100-kilowatt fast chargers with Doosan’s high-dexterity collaborative robotics tech to replace the manual process of handling bulky charging cables that drivers often find cumbersome.

The companies started a pilot operation for their new automated EV charging station last Thursday at LG Science Park in Gangseo-gu, Seoul. LG Science Park is a considerable urban research and development complex with more than 20,000 people working across 8 LG affiliate companies, partner firms, and startups.

The automated charging system is composed of a kiosk that handles vehicle recognition and payment processing, alongside the main charging mechanism. When a vehicle enters the designated charging area, it is immediately recognized by a specialized camera system, which relays crucial information for processing. After driver authentication, a robot equipped with AI and 3D vision locates the vehicle's charging port. The robot then manages the heavy charging cable with precision, connects it, initiates the charge, and upon completion, disconnects the charger and facilitates automatic payment.

Safety and accuracy are at the core of Doosan's automated solution. Its robotic arm is outfitted with torque sensors in all six joints, allowing for precise manipulation of the hefty charging cable. The robots also meet the highest safety benchmarks in the sector, boasting PLe, Cat4 robot safety certifications.

Both Doosan and LG are committed to refining this automated solution, drawing on insights from the pilot to optimize performance. They are also exploring the development of diverse automated charging systems to cater to the growing demands of the EV market.

“The automatic charging solution for electric vehicles is technologically demanding, requiring the kind of sensitivity, precision, and safety that only the most sophisticated collaborative robots can provide. These are the kind of challenges we're tackling as a robotics company to keep pace with the fast-evolving demands of the electric vehicle market,” said Doosan Robotics CEO Ryu Jung-hoon.