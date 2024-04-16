Home

[Photo News] Opposites United

By Korea Herald

Published : April 16, 2024 - 11:45

    •

Kia is presenting its design philosophy Opposites United at Milan Design Week 2024 this week with a second-year solo exhibition at the Museo della Permanente art museum. This year's display features collaborations with four artists who explore the philosophy’s fusion of contrasting elements to create cohesive vehicle designs. Visitors can explore five thematic areas, including an immersive installation highlighted by complex lighting patterns that illustrate the synergy of cutting-edge technology and nature-inspired aesthetics. (Hyundai Motor Group)

