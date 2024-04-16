Kim Jae-shin appointed ASEAN-Korea Center secretary-general

Kim Jae-shin has been appointed as the sixth secretary-general of the ASEAN-Korea Center.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations and South Korea are preparing to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the ASEAN-Korea Center and 35 years of ASEAN-Korea dialogue this year.

The year holds special significance for the relationship, as ASEAN-Korea relations are to be upgraded to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" at the ASEAN-ROK Summit to be held in the second half of this year, the ASEAN-Korea Center said in a press release Monday.

Kim studied political science at Korea University in 1979 and joined the Foreign Ministry in 1980 after passing the high diplomatic service examination.

He has also served as deputy minister of foreign affairs and the Korean ambassador to Germany and the Philippines.

Founded in Seoul in 2009, the ASEAN-Korea Center is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to improving trade, encouraging investment, increasing tourism and nurturing cultural and people-to-people interactions between the Southeast Asian bloc and South Korea, with membership consisting of Korea and the 10 ASEAN member states.