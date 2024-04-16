Kim Jae-shin appointed ASEAN-Korea Center secretary-general

Most Popular
-
1
Opposition victory upends ruling party's plans
-
2
Why don’t trainee doctors, medical professors see eye to eye?
-
3
A decade lost: Sewol survivors on life after tragedy
-
4
Taking risk or targeting global fans? Netflix pushes ahead with 'Goodbye Earth' release
-
5
World reactions to Iran strikes on Israel
-
6
S. Korea to extend fuel tax cut through June amid Middle East tensions
-
7
Israel says Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles, 99% of which were intercepted
-
8
Yoon flounders after election defeat
-
9
N. Korea elevates high-level exchanges with China, Russia
-
10
US confirms $6.4 billion chip subsidy for Samsung
Kim Jae-shin appointed ASEAN-Korea Center secretary-generalBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : April 16, 2024 - 09:57
Kim Jae-shin has been appointed as the sixth secretary-general of the ASEAN-Korea Center.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations and South Korea are preparing to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the ASEAN-Korea Center and 35 years of ASEAN-Korea dialogue this year.
The year holds special significance for the relationship, as ASEAN-Korea relations are to be upgraded to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" at the ASEAN-ROK Summit to be held in the second half of this year, the ASEAN-Korea Center said in a press release Monday.
Kim studied political science at Korea University in 1979 and joined the Foreign Ministry in 1980 after passing the high diplomatic service examination.
He has also served as deputy minister of foreign affairs and the Korean ambassador to Germany and the Philippines.
Founded in Seoul in 2009, the ASEAN-Korea Center is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to improving trade, encouraging investment, increasing tourism and nurturing cultural and people-to-people interactions between the Southeast Asian bloc and South Korea, with membership consisting of Korea and the 10 ASEAN member states.
More from Headlines
-
A decade lost: Sewol survivors on life after tragedy
-
NK able to engineer biological military products: US report
-
Yoon flounders after election defeat