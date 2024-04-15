[Graphic News] Samsung took top spot in US home appliance market last year: data

Samsung Electronics was the most popular home appliance brand in the United States last year in terms of market share, data showed.

Samsung Electronics took up 21 percent of the home appliance market share in the US in terms of sales in 2023, followed by Korean rival LG Electronics at 19 percent, General Electric at 18 percent and Whirlpool at 15 percent, according to data from market researcher TraQline.

A survey by also showed that Samsung was the most considered brand when consumers purchase home appliance products at 32 percent, followed by LG Electronics at 29 percent, and GE and Whirlpool both at 28 percent each.

Samsung has recently been working to expand its share in the US home appliance market, releasing new products and services with features using artificial intelligence technology. (Yonhap)