[Today’s K-pop] TXT hits Billboard 200 at No. 3 with 6th EP

The sixth EP from Tomorrow X Together ranked No. 3 on the Billboard 200, label Big Hit Music said Monday, citing the chart preview published on its website. The group's EP “Minisode 3: Tomorrow” became its 10th entry on the Main Albums chart, on which the band is the only K-pop act besides BTS to have ten albums. The mini album is TXT's fifth to sit among the top five following the fifth EP “The Name Chapter: Temptation” (No. 1), the third LP “The Name Chapter: Freefall” (No. 3),” the second LP “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze” (No. 5) and the fourth EP “Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child)” (No. 4). The new album extended TXT's record streak as a chart-topper on Oricon’s Weekly Album ranking for the 10th consecutive week as well. The mini album sold over 1 million copies on the day of release, making it the group’s third album to do so. Seventeen gives hint for best-of album

Seventeen gave fans a taste of its upcoming best-of album Monday with a track sampling video. The sampling clip included up to 20 seconds from four tracks off the album “17 Is Right Here” accompanied by visuals that ranged from a journey through the universe to music notes turning into cubes that morph into keyboards. The album epitomizes the band’s nine-year music career and will be released on April 29. In the meantime, the 13-member act held a concert in Incheon last month and the two-day gig drew a total of about 56,000 audience members. The upcoming compilation album was announced at the concert. The group's encore tour will resume in Seoul later this month and will continue in Osaka and Kanagawa, Japan, next month. Fantasy Boys to return next month

Fantasy Boys will bring out the new album “Make Sunshine” on May 2, according to agency Pocket Doll Studio on Monday. It officially confirmed the release of the album that comes about five months after the single “Christmas Day.” The 11-piece band was formed through an audition show and debuted in September last year with the EP “New Tomorrow.” The debut showcase, broadcast live in Japan and South Korea, logged 50,000 concurrent viewers. Two months later, the group dropped the two-track follow-up EP “Potential.” Separately, Fantasy Boys will debut in Japan with the EP “Make A Fantasy,” slated to be released June 19. Billlie to host 1st fan concert in Seoul

