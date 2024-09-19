[Today’s K-pop] Illit amasses 400m Spotify streams with ‘Magnetic’ in record time

(Credit: Belift Lab) (Credit: Belift Lab)

Illit generated 400 million streams on Spotify with its debut song “Magnetic,” agency Belift Lab said Thursday citing the platform. The rookie group achieved the feat in 176 days, the shortest time for a debut single from a K-pop band. Illit has already set Spotify records for a K-pop girl group when reaching the 100, 200 and 300 million play milestones. “Magnetic” fronted the group's first EP “Super Real Me” and swept music charts at home and abroad, making both Billboard’s Hot 100 and the UK’s Official Singles Top 100, claiming the No. 91 and No. 80 spots, respectively. The lead single is the first debut song ever from a K-pop act to enter either chart. Meanwhile, the quintet may make a comeback in October. According to a local media report last week, it has finished shooting a music video. Twice to meet fans to celebrate 9th debut anniversary

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Twice will mark its ninth debut anniversary with a fan meetup in Seoul next month, label JYP Entertainment said Thursday. The nine-member group will greet fans twice through the fan meeting “Home 9round” on Oct. 20. As the title of the meet-and-greet suggests, it will be baseball-themed, and the second event will be livestreamed online for fans around the world. The nonet wrapped up its fifth international tour in July in Kanagawa, Japan, bringing close the tour that drew a total of 1.5 million fans. Separately, Tzuyu’s first solo album “Aboutzu” debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 19. The mini album was released earlier this month and topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 11 regions. On Nov. 6, the group’s first subunit Misamo -- comprising Mina, Sana and Momo – will release its second EP “Haute Couture.” BTS' RM and Megan Thee Stallion's collab lands on Billboard’s Hot 100

(Credit: Megan Thee Stallion) (Credit: Megan Thee Stallion)

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Neva Play,” featuring RM of BTS, hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 36, according to the publication. The collab is the second Hot 100 placement for RM as a solo singer after “Wildflower (with Youjeen)” made the chart at No. 83 in 2022. The song was the main track from his first official solo album “Indigo,” which peaked at No. 3 and set a record for a K-pop solo act on the main albums chart. “Neva Play (feat. RM)” debuted on the UK’s Official Singles Chart at No. 66 last week and on Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global chart at No. 15. The hip-hop tune topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 87 regions and ranked at No. 2 on Oricon’s Daily Digital Single Ranking. The leader of BTS is serving his military duty and marked his birthday last week with a 100 million won (US$74,600) donation to a project for army veterans. TXT’s Yeonjun drops solo mixtape ‘Ggum’

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)