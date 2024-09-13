[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids Hyunjin becomes face of Cartier

(Credit: Cartier) (Credit: Cartier)

Hyunjin of Stray Kids has been chosen as brand ambassador for jeweler Cartier. He graced the cover of men’s magazine Esquire Korea’s October issue, draped in the accessories from the French jewelry house, which had previously appointed Jisoo of Blackpink and V of BTS to represent its campaigns. The dancer and rapper has shown affinity for Cartier, wearing its jewelry on a number of occasions and attending an event hosted by the jeweler. The news set the idol’s fans abuzz, celebrating that he is the first male idol from a so-called “fourth-generation” band to be the face of two brands. Hyunjin has been serving as one for Versace since last year and Donatella Versace whipped up four tailormade costumes for him for the octet’s international tour that began late last month. The band also collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger for a namesake range and was featured in its ad campaigns. Seventeen to drop 12th EP on Oct. 14

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment) (Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen will roll out its 12th EP on Oct. 14, the band's agency Pledis Entertainment announced Friday. A teaser trailer set in a dimly lit subway station shows a billboard saying “I Felt Helpless” before the letters scatter and jumble. The EP will be released on the heels of the band’s two-day concert that will be the beginning of world tour “Right Here.” It comes about six months after best-of album “17 Is Right Here,” which sold over 3.5 million copies and topped Oricon’s daily album ranking chart after hitting Billboard 200 at No. 5. The promotional activities for the upcoming EP and the tour will feature only 11 members, however, as Junghan will enlist for national service later this month, and Jun will focus on his acting career in his native China. Ex-Iz*One member Hitomi to join new girl group

(Credit: inKode Entertainment) (Credit: inKode Entertainment)

Hitomi, formerly of Iz*One, will return to K-pop as a member of soon-to-be-launched girl group Say My Name, agency inKode Entertainment said Friday. She was revealed as the seventh and last member of the group through a video clip uploaded on the day. Hitomi was part of the project group that was formed through audition show “Produce 48.” The 12 members went separate ways after it disbanded in 2019: Jang Wonyoung and Ahn Yujin as members of Ive; Kim Chaewon and Sakura joined Le Sserafim and the rest became solo singers or actors. Speculations for her return to Korea first surfaced in May when her former management company announced that her contract had come to an end. Earlier this month, rumors surfaced that she was spotted in Seoul near inKode Entertainment. BTOB’s Lee Changsub to return as soloist

(Credit: Fantagio) (Credit: Fantagio)