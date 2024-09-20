[Herald Interview] Kim Woo-bin grew to appreciate ‘unseen’ heroes with ‘Officer Black Belt’

Through Netflix action comedy “Officer Black Belt,” Kim Woo-bin said he became appreciative of the “unseen” heroes ensuring people’s safety every day.

In this coming-of-age film, Kim plays Jung-do, a young man gradually exposed to the world of martial arts officers and probation officers. He accidently bumps into a probation officer chasing after a criminal wearing an ankle monitor on the run.

Before shooting began, Kim said he had no idea what the job was about. But he felt a strong attraction after reading the scenario.

“As it had been a while since I last starred in a comedy, reading an action comedy scenario felt new to me, but I could sense that the director wanted to let people know more about this very little-known job. I could genuinely feel his intention. So I decided to join his effort to create a fun project to help raise people’s awareness of martial arts officers,” Kim told reporters during an interview in Seoul on Thursday.