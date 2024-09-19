YouTuber under fire for consoling former singer accused of bullying

One of Korea's most beloved YouTubers Kwak Joon-bin is facing uncertain career prospects following a controversy sparked by his words of comfort to Lee Na-eun -- a member of former K-pop group April who has failed to dispel suspicions she bullied a fellow bandmate.

As the winner of "World Dice Tour 2," Kwak is scheduled to appear in a spin-off series as he travels around Ulleung Island, with the premiere set for Oct. 19.

Cable channel ENA, which is scheduled to broadcast the spin-off series, said it could not give specific information about Kwak's show, as of Thursday.

"There have been no changes regarding the scheduled broadcasting of (spin-off series) as of now," said an official from the agency representing ENA.

"Details about the broadcast cannot be told since the (broadcast) schedule of the series is still quite distant," she added.

The comment comes as a wave of criticism targeting Kwak has inundated the trailer for the spin-off series, following the breakout of controversy surrounding Lee and Kwak. Viewers have responded with comments such as, “Please blur Kwak’s face from the show,” “Cancel the show like the Ministry of Education did,” and “The show’s reputation is ruined before it even begins.”

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Education's promotional video for its anti-school bullying campaign, posted last week featuring Kwak, was hidden from public view on its official YouTube page, following the controversy.