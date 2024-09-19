NK media 'unusally' silent over Kim Jong-un's new missile tests: Seoul

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (center) inspects the test-fire of the Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5, a new tactical ballistic missile, equipped with a 4.5-ton warhead on Wednesday, in this photo provided by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Thursday. (Yonhap)

While North Korea’s state-run Korea Central News Agency ran coverage of test-launches of new ballistic and crucise missiles on Thursday, the country’s domestically focused newspaper remained unusually quiet on the launches.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised the tests of tactical ballistic missiles fitted with "super-large" warheads and modified cruise missiles on Wednesday, according to the KCNA, which is focused largely on an international audience.

But the Rodong Sinmun, North Korea’s most widely circulated newspaper, remained silent on the event, a move the Unification Ministry in Seoul called "unusual" given the regime's typical coordination of domestic and international reports on its leader's public activities.

According to the KCNA report, North Korea's Missile Administration had "successfully" conducted test-fires of the Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 as well as a "strategic cruise missile whose performance has been highly upgraded for its combat use."

The ballistic missile was armed with a "4.5-ton super-large conventional warhead," the KCNA said, with the test designed to verify the missile's "accuracy of hit at medium range of 320 km and explosive power of the super-large warhead with a missile loaded with such a warhead."

The Unification Ministry is currently examining several potential reasons for the absence of Kim’s military activities from the Rodong Sinmun, North Korea’s primary domestic news source, and whether similar precedents exist.

Last week, the Rodong Sinmun and other state media outlets extensively covered six military-related activities by Kim Jong-un from Sept. 8-13, including supervising the test-firing of a new 600mm multiple rocket launcher and inspection of a uranium enrichment facility producing weapons-grade nuclear material.

Jung Dae-jin, a professor at Halla University in Wonju, Gangwon Province, suggested that "North Korea may have deemed last week's military reports sufficient for domestic consolidation."

"Kim Jong-un’s emphasis on self-defense military capabilities, demonstrated during his supervision of the missile test with a 4.5-ton super-large warhead and his other field inspections, appeared to be primarily targeted at government officials and external audiences, which makes the selective media coverage understandable," Jung said.

Kim said Wednesday that the missile "tests and steady improvement of performance of weapons and equipment through them are directly related to the grave threat of outside forces to the state security environment" of North Korea, according to KCNA.

However, Jung also noted, "If necessary, the missile test could still appear in Rodong Sinmun tomorrow. Such decisions are often made based on internal judgment."