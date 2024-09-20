Formation of four-way consultative body to discuss quota hike faces tough road

Eyes are on whether the much-anticipated four-way consultative body comprising the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, opposition parties and the medical circle will convene as the health care standoff continues following the Chuseok holiday.

Amid the medical stalemate, Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo said during Friday's government response meeting that the door to talks is open. He stressed that the government is "ready to engage in discussions with an open mind" if the medical sector brings forth a "reasonable proposal" on the appropriate increase in medical school admissions.

"We hope that the medical community will promptly join the consultative body so that (the related stakeholders) can have honest discussions about the future blueprint of our country's health care system," Park said.

The remark came a day after the Korean Medical Association -- the largest doctors' group here representing some 140,000 members -- issued a statement late Thursday warning that the country's health care system will collapse without a seismic change of course, indicating that it would continue to oppose the government's medical initiative.

The KMA was referring to a remark made by Jang Sang-yoon, senior presidential secretary for social policy, on Wednesday, who said engaging in discussions is the "medical circle's duty to the public."

To find a middle ground, Han Dong-hoon, the ruling People Power Party leader, has beefed up efforts to bring doctors to the negotiating table before meeting with Yoon next week to discuss medical reforms.

Speaking with local daily newspaper Chosun Ilbo on Friday, Han said he would "keep persuading the medical circle to join until it works."

"Didn't Kennedy say we choose to go to the moon not because it is easy but because it is hard? ... I support medical reforms, such as having more doctors and improving essential medicine, but I don't think there is just one correct answer in achieving these reforms," Han noted.

The ruling party chief also met with the head of the KMA Lim Hyun-taek for the first time Thursday afternoon, according to party officials, building hopes to form the committee.

Although the details remain unknown, the two reportedly held an hour-long closed-door meeting and discussed major agenda items, including the necessity of enacting laws that address issues related to medical accidents. A ruling party official said Han would "also be willing to meet the KMA if it requests such," according to reports.

In a rare display of bipartisan cooperation between rival political parties, Han, earlier this month, openly proposed creating a four-way consultative body to negotiate the medical school enrollment hike, as the monthslong medical standoff showed little signs of abating after entering its seventh month.

However, the medical circle rejected the offer, demanding the government shift its stance and scrap the quota hike for next year as a precondition.

While the government and the presidential office have said it is practically impossible to backtrack from the planned hike for 2025, as universities have started accepting applicants for early admissions, Han said the consultative body could discuss the medical school increase for the 2026 school year.