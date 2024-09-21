S. Korea, Czech Republic to increase direct flights

PRAGUE -- South Korea and the Czech Republic will increase nonstop flights for the first time since 1998, as President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to Prague is expected to offer people from the two countries more opportunities for exchanges.

The growing potential of strengthened ties between the two countries -- partly with a South Korean group being selected as the preferred bidder for the 24-trillion won nuclear export deal in the Central European country in July -- led to a decision to "increase the number of (direct) flights" between Korea's port city Incheon and Czech capital Prague, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said after he held talks with Yoon at Liechtenstein Palace in Prague on Friday.

The decision will "provide more opportunities to learn about each other" and at the same time "foster a practical development of the strategic partnership" of the two countries, according to Fiala's statement interpreted in Korean.

Earlier on Thursday, Park Chun-sup, senior presidential secretary for economic affairs, told reporters that the authorities will "swiftly" embark on a procedure to have the nonstop flight operate "seven days a week, up from four days a week as of current."

Park also said the widened chances of bilateral cooperation in the field of cutting-edge technology, energy and high-speed trains have served as an impetus for the move.

Currently, Korean Air Lines is the sole airliner running a nonstop flight between Incheon and Prague four days a week. A flight from Incheon bound for Prague departs on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Czech Airlines aircraft have stopped flying nonstop between Incheon and Prague since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The transport authorities of the two countries agreed on the flight expansion plan in July.